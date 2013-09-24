Taylor indicted on abduction charge in Alexis Murphy case

The man suspected in the abduction of a missing Nelson County teenager will have to remain in jail. Tuesday, a grand jury indicted suspect Randy Taylor in the disappearance of Alexis Murphy. That means grand jurors found enough evidence that could send Taylor to trial.

Grand jurors met behind closed doors deliberating for a few hours on several cases, including Taylor's - where they found there's enough evidence for his case to move forward for felony abduction.

It is perhaps one of the most talked about cases happening now in Nelson County. Nearly two months after Alexis Murphy's disappearance, grand jurors were faced with the task Tuesday of deciding if there's probable cause Taylor is connected.

"Typically a grand jury will indict," said NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

The indictment moves the case from juvenile to circuit court since Taylor is an adult.

Benjamin says jurors likely heard a summary of the evidence before making their decision - though investigators did not have to prove Taylor is guilty.

"They only have to show that there's good reason to believe that this person did it," Benjamin said.

Jurors have the opportunity to ask questions to get better insight before making such an important decision and with Tuesday's decision to indict, Benjamin says don't believe the fact-finding process is over.

"The investigation continues. There are obviously many unanswered questions so the fact of an indictment doesn't stop an investigation," he said.

NBC 12 first reported investigators questioned a new person of interest over the weekend. As new details like this surface - expect the state to continue building its case.

"It's important that the investigation follow that lead and answer all questions that might arise from that information so they can later demonstrate to a judge or jury that they've conducted as thorough investigation as possible…A good investigation wants to leave no doubt as to the commission of the offense and the identity of the perpetrator,"

Taylor is scheduled to be in court October 23rd, where a judge could set a date for his trial.

Taylor was also indicted today for an unrelated felony charge of intent to sell or distribute stolen property. Investigators say that offense occurred just days before Alexis went missing.

Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.