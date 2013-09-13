Car crashes into bus in Chester

Police are at the scene of an accident in Chester where a car has rear-ended a school bus.

The accident happened around 4:10 p.m. Friday on Harrowgate and Heritage.

One child was on the bus at the time of the accident. The child and bus driver were not injured.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the bus and another person were taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time who the second person was.

No word of any charges at this time.

