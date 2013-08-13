Suspect in Alexis Murphy abduction appears in court

The suspect in the abduction of a Nelson County teen will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Randy Taylor was appointed public defender Scott DeBruin in court. Taylor is charged with abduction in the disappearance of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy. His next court date will be January 9, 2014.

Also Tuesday, Orange County Commonwealth Attorney Diane Wheeler confirmed investigators there are helping with the Murphy investigation. According to published reports, Taylor was questioned several years ago in the disappearance of a teenage girl there. He was never charged with the disappearance of Samantha Ann Clarke.

"As Randy Taylor is someone that Samantha spoke with immediately prior to her disappearance, he remains someone we are very interested in learning more about," said Wheeler in a press release Tuesday.

19-year-old Samantha Clarke was last seen in September of 2010. She left her apartment in the town of Orange and never returned home. She has never been found.

Samantha is 5'4" and 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has long hair, but usually wears it up. She has multiple tattoos, including a pink Playboy Bunny on her right arm, "Tigger" above her right ankle, "Lucky" above her left ankle and a design with two dolphins on her lower back. Samantha wears glasses. Her ears have multiple piercings including a "bar" on her right ear. Her right nostril, right eyebrow and tongue are pierced.

Taylor, a 48-year-old from Lovingston, was arrested Sunday night. The FBI released a picture of a vehicle Monday in the ongoing search. Investigators believe that seeing the GMC Suburban Taylor was driving could jog someone's memory, and lead to their next break.

If you have information on either disappearance, call police.

Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved