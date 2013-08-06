Richmond groups plan March on Washington anniversary trip

This month marks 50 years since the historic March on Washington. Hundreds of thousands of people came together in one of the biggest political rights rallies of our time. Several Central Virginia groups are organizing bus trips to the nation's capitol to mark the anniversary, this time fighting for the rights of all people.

This is more than a march, it's a movement. That's what Richmond leaders are saying as they rally the community on a March on Washington.

If history could repeat itself, Victor Rogers would make sure he was a part of this chapter.

"Brother King wasn't that much older than me when he established and set up this march. I say that to say this. People my age should be able to mobilize get out and talk about things like this at a level that he did without Internet, without Instagram, Facebook," Rogers said.

It's why he's signed up for a bus trip to D.C.

The Richmond Young Professionals are organizing it through The National Urban League.

"This march is not about black people. It's about every person, every person that is protected by freedoms that are constitutionally bound to us….It's about jobs. It's about education. It's about access to healthcare; it's about access and equality to every person," said Shemicia Bowen with the Young Professionals.

So many agree, the NAACP is also sponsoring a bus.

"Come together and collectively make some demands, demands on how we want the world to be a better place for all of us," said Dr. Kim Allen with the NAACP.

She's seeking demands in the fight for human rights, which she believes remains vital in 2013.

"The same conditions that existed then, exist now, making the march relevant 50 years later," Allen said.

One week after that March on Washington, the Richmond NAACP will hold a March on Richmond. The mission is the same - more jobs and what they're calling continued freedom.

The NAACP's bus trip leaves Fairfield Commons mall at 5:30 a.m. on August 24 and costs $30.

The Young Professionals bus leaves at 3:30 a.m. from Main Street Station and costs $40.

