Police investigating early morning homicide in the East End

Richmond police need your help finding whoever shot and killed a man and left his body in the middle of an intersection.

Investigators believe someone robbed the man before gunning him down. It has a lot of folks in the Fairmount community reacting, including workers at an education center for children.

Neighbors say they heard the gunshots followed by police activity. Now police say they're investigating the death of a middle aged man found shot to death at 22nd and W Streets.

It's not the kind of news Bill Lindsey expected to wake up to.

"It's too many robberies and killings. It's ridiculous…It could have been me, you know what I mean," he said sharing his frustration with crime.

Just before 4 Monday morning, police say someone robbed a man and shot him several times. The violence happened just feet away from the Peter Paul education center.

"What we hope to instill in our kids is that they are more valuable than a life of crime and violence," says director Damon Jiggetts.

He says he's alerting parents of the investigation, even though the enrichment center was closed when it happened. He wants parents to know the center is always working to keep children safe.

"We pick our kids up from the schools and from home during the summer and we take them home in the evenings right in front of their doorsteps. We have a secured facility here so you can't get in without being buzzed in and we don't let our kids out onto the streets without being supervised by our staff," Jiggetts added.

As police work to figure out who is responsible, Lindsey is calling on neighborhoods to work with police when it comes to crime.

"We all got to get involved. When we see things, we've got to report it. That's the key. They can't do it by their selves," he said.

Because the shooting happened in the middle of the night, there may be few witnesses, but any clue could help crack the case.

"Man it's sad, real sad especially in this neighborhood around the kids and stuff," Lindsey added.

Detectives are looking for a black 4 door car possibly a Nissan Maxima seen leaving this scene. If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. You can also text tips to 274637. You don't have to give your name.



Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.