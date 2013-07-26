Two arrested in homicide at Richmond's Byrd apartments

Richmond police made two arrests following the weekend shooting death at a high rise apartment for seniors. Officers are holding the two men on robbery charges but say they expect more charges will follow. Police also identified the victim of the homicide as 46-year-old Joel S. Heatley of Richmond. Heatley was found shot to death in the apartments on Robinson and Broad streets around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

After days of hearing nothing, people in that area say they're glad to see police are making progress in this case, but there's one thing they'd like to see there - better security.

Frances Reed has lived at the William Byrd apartments for three years now.

"That was uncalled for," she said of the shooting death insider her building that shook up just about everyone there.

It's kept residents on guard.

"Keep your doors locked. Don't let everybody in. That's the best thing," Reed said.

Friday, Richmond police said they're holding 42 year old Melvin Bolling and 47 year old Michael Wilson without bond for conspiracy to commit robbery. It comes after Byrd resident Frankie Powell told police someone shot and killed his friend Joel Heatley inside Powell's bathroom. Investigators expect more charges will follow.

At the Byrd barber shop - located in the same building, employees try to keep safety in mind.

"I wouldn't want to be out here too much at night," said stylist Brenda Dillon.

It's why she carries mace and stays alert.

"I'm going to still be looking around, looking over my shoulder, no matter where," she said.

Those who come home to the Byrd every night are calling on the complex to also take action.

"It {will} be better for us {if} they get better security and everything. Tighten up," Reed said.

"It's a sad situation. It shouldn't have happened in this building….I think they need to put some kind of security in here," said care giver Maritza Melendez.

It's what they want to help everyone feel at ease, while investigators get to the bottom of a case - that's already resulted in two arrests.

"It didn't take long for them to do it. They shouldn't have gotten away for how they did it," Reed said.

Police say they still need your help in this case. If you know anything about what happened in the shooting death, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

