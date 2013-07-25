Richmond Police ID man who crashed car into James River

A man who crashed his car into the James River has been identified as 27-year-old Barry L. Scott of Henrico, according to Richmond Police.

Detectives do not suspect foul play. His family members say he periodically underwent mental therapy andtook medication, but call the incident unexpected. He leavesbehind a wife and kids.

Witnesses saw the car speed off a dock into the river around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Richmond Fire crews recovered a black car with Scott's body inside Wednesday.

In January 2012, a man also died in a car after heading into the river at this same spot. Three months later, another vehicle was recovered from the same area. That victim made it out alive.

