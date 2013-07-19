Ft. Lee traffic concerns build as a result of furloughs

Traffic at Ft. Lee is such an issue right now, drivers on the post are being told to carpool or even eat lunch on site on Fridays. It's all a result of federal mandates to cut costs.

Drivers are finding closed gates when they approach certain access points at Ft. Lee. At other points, there are reduced hours at gates which are all causing major concerns when it comes to traffic.

During the lunch rush Friday- most of the drivers looking to get off post traveled through the Sisisky gate. It's the only gate on post open 24-7 to anyone. That's because federally mandated non-paid vacation days forced the post to reduce man-hours at entrance gates.

Sanu Yi owns a dry cleaner's near post. He says business is already slow.

Now he's concerned about the furloughs impacting business.

"Everybody say ‘Friday, we're not working. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday [they are] working…It used to be military people come in better…[Now], people don't bring clothes," Yi said.

The concerns may last for a while. Ft. Lee says they'll have the furloughs through the end of September.

Friday marked day 2 of 11 furlough days civilian workers at Fort Lee are required to take. Gates on Lee Avenue, "A" Avenue and Temple Avenue are all closed through the weekend.

