Richmond Police locate person of interest in attempted abduction

There are new details in an attempted child abduction out of Richmond. Police say they now have a person of interest in the case. Officers are working with prosecutors to determine what if any charges they will pursue.

After fighting off a would-be abductor, 10-year-old Inka Witners snapped a mental picture to make sure she never forgot. Now, there's a possibility police may have their guy.

"I'm just trying to get through this," said Stacey Winters while giving a warm embrace to her young daughter.

"I'm just glad she's here with us instead of somewhere else," she added."

Now the person police think may have tried to force little Inka into a van near the Powhatan pool Tuesday-- may be closer to facing the consequences. Her mother says Inka was able to help police make an identification.

"They wouldn't let me see anything. I was standing here and they took her over there. They had about 8 photographs. He lined 6 of them up, she picked the guy out. He took them up and laid another 6 down or whatever he had left, she picked the same guy out again," Stacey Winters said.

Inka says there's no second guessing.

"I'm definite because I can remember exactly what he looked like," the 10-year-old said.

Thursday, police alerted the public they now have a person of interest and that they're not looking for anyone else. The announcement comes after extra patrols were on hand Wednesday in the neighborhood surrounding the pool.

"I'm very relieved that they know who he is, they know where he is, they're going to keep an eye on him. I guess that's the best relief that a mother can get at this point," Winters said.

It's relief not just for this mother - but the entire Greater Fulton community who police say joined in the effort to get answers.

"There are people out here that are afraid to let their kids out now to run around," she added.

Little Inka has a message too.

"I'm hoping that the guy does get charged so no other little girls have to go through what I went through," the 10 year old said.

Because of the tensions surrounding the attempted abduction, Winters says managers at the pool asked that Inka's parents be present if she returned to the pool.

Police remind parents not to let their children walk alone.

10-year-old Inka Winters and her younger brother were walking to the pool from her house Tuesday, when police say a man in a van approached her and tried repeatedly to lure her inside. She refused and made it to the pool safely, where she notified others who called police.

Police say tips from the community helped them track down the person of interest. They are still asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved