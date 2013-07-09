Matt Estreich is the weekend sports anchor for NBC12.

Matt comes to Richmond from Winchester where he was the Sports Director at the ABC station in town. Prior to appearing on air, Matt was a sports producer at several stations in New York City. He's originally from Long Island, NY.

He graduated from the journalism program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Before UNC, Matt attended SUNY Brockport where he was a bench-warming wide receiver on the nationally-ranked football team.

Matt is a newlywed and he and his wife Melissa look forward to discovering all that Richmond has to offer.

