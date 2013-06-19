Suspect in Sussex manhunt had $100,000 in heroin

A man considered armed and dangerous is in custody after a two-day manhunt in Sussex County.

Dorel Pickett is facing a long list of charges, including drug possession and transporting drugs. Neighbors say they're relieved he was finally caught.

It started as a speeding stop on I-95 near mile marker 32. When deputies pulled over one car, they say they discovered crack cocaine and heroin valued at $102,000.

"I felt really uncomfortable with the way the two guys were acting. You could tell they were street smart," said L. Chester Carter.

Carter owns a tow shop and was called to haul the car away. That's when he saw something strange.

"When I turned around, the guy had backed up to the fence and he tried to jump over the fence," he said.

Pickett took off into the woods, sparking a two-day search involving helicopters, canines, and SWAT officers - multiple agencies joining in the manhunt.

"They locked the whole town down yesterday," said William Rawlings.

Earlier Wednesday, Sussex County remained on edge. The Bank of Southside Virginia locked its front doors.

"You have to go through the drive-through in the back. They won't open the bank," Rawlings pointed out.

At the height of the search, he returned home and believes the suspect had paid a visit.

"I came back to notice the carpet in my shop was all wet, looked in my cooler and a bottle of Gatorade was gone and my field jacket was gone," he said.

Rawlings called investigators who responded right away.

"When all the cops left, I slept with a loaded gun beside me," he said.

Tuesday night left many worried because the suspect was still at large, but just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found their man hiding under the Rowanty Creek Bridge.

"It's good to know that he's not out there," said Ron Gradine.

After the news of Pickett's capture, the sign on the bank had been removed and a sense of calm in this small community seemed to be once again restored.

Investigators say another man, William Walton, was also inside that car, but he did not run away. Both men are facing the same charges. Walton is from South Carolina. Pickett is from New Jersey.

