Mayor: Redskins Training Camp on schedule

The countdown is on for the opening of the Bon Secours Redskins Training Camp in Richmond. With 17 days of training available for the public to watch, there are plenty of reasons to be ready for the action.

On any given day, you can see 77-year-old Jimmy Satchell setting up shop as a street vendor in Newtowne.

"Hard shelled crabs, deviled crabs and a few snacks," he describes.

Though business is down, he's hopeful he'll see a shift come July.

"It's slow," he said.

July 25 is the first day of the Redskins Training Camp in Richmond.

"I want to make this announcement very loud and clear. Today we are here to show that we are delivering on that promise," said Mayor Dwight Jones.

He said the project is on target while showcasing the new locker room, training center, and practice fields. As crews worked outside, contractors said they won't stop until they've reached their goal.

"The sod was completed last week. Parking lot work has a little more work to be done but we will begin paving that on June 1," said Mark Hourigan.

People who live near the camp are also feeling the momentum.

"I can walk there which is really nice. Don't have to worry about parking," said Wendy Frischman.

With so many traveling to Richmond, officials tout this project as a win-win for everyone, even vendors like Satchell.

"It would pick business up," he said.

Parking is still an issue that's being discussed. So far, City Stadium will accommodate fans with a $7 fee and a shuttle ride to the training site. Mayor Jones says the city is working on additional options.

Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.