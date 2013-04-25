Terrell Thompson is a photojournalist for NBC12.
Terrell graduated from Virginia State University and joined WWBT in 2011. He has covered numerous events, such as the inauguration, NASCAR, and high school football championships.
To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.