Dan Heffner is a photojournalist for NBC12.

He joined NBC12 in February 2013. Dan got his start in news at WSET in Lynchburg, and spent three years there covering Central Virginia.

He has covered a wide range of stories, including the 2011 shooting of Officer Deriek Crouse at Virginia Tech, the George Huguely trial in Charlottesville, and the arrest of E.W. Grubbs in Grayson, Kentucky.

Dan graduated from Liberty University in 2009 with a degree in Video Broadcasting. He is excited to be in the state capital and looks forward to the diversity of the news here.

