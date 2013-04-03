House, Senate passes amended texting and driving bill

The Virginia House and Senate have passed an amended version of a texting and driving bill, which reduced the fine for violators.

The original version of the bill called for a $250 fine and made texting and driving a primary offense. The Governor's amendments reduced the fine to $125, while keeping it a primary offense. A second offense would carry a fine of $250, instead of $500. The amendments also add training for police departments.

Senators voted in favor of the bill 36-4. The bill is now heading back to the Governor's desk.

