Dinwiddie Sheriff, neighbor talk about Trooper Walker

Those who knew and worked with Master Trooper Junior Walker describe him as a caring officer who often put others before himself. His neighbor and a fellow partner in law enforcement is speaking out.

When you lose one of your own, you can always cling to those positive moments you shared. That's just what those closest to Walker are doing after his shocking death.

Standing six and a half feet tall, weighing more than 200 pounds, you couldn't miss him.

"As large as he was, he just had the heart as big as he was," said neighbor Steve Fogg.

"Trooper Walker was a gentle giant. That's the way I liked to describe him," said Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. Adams.

Both men share similar sentiments.

"He was just a great guy," Adams added, wearing a black stripe over his badge.

Friday, his department's flag flew at half-staff. Adams worked with Walker as a fellow law enforcement officer since 1986.

"Back in the 80's when I was a road deputy and we got a call to go to a disturbance, it was nice to see Trooper Walker pull up," he said.

He was helpful, loved his job and loved helping others, the sheriff says.

"He was a man that you could depend on and rely on," Adams said.

Others knew him as a good neighbor.

"If things didn't look right, he'd come over and check on you. Real nice guy," said Steve Fogg who lives next door to the home where Walker lived.

"When we found time to work in the yard, we'd take a break at the fence and talk for a while, then back to work…Parts of my yard, especially down on the lower end I couldn't get to, he'd come and knock it down for me because he just knew I couldn't get to it," Fogg said.

More than a thousand others are also sharing their fond memories of the slain trooper on a Facebook page created in his honor.

"Not something you'd expect, not with him," Fogg said.

"We're hurt here at the sheriff's office because he was a friend to us," Adams added.

At one point, Walker's daughter worked at the Dinwiddie sheriff's office. Sheriff Adams says his heart goes out to that family. This, as Walker's fellow officers try to get through this significant loss.

