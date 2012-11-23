ABC opens early with Black Friday sale

As people everywhere joined the retail frenzy, long lines weren't just reported at area malls, many people also lined up for Black Friday deals at state ABC stores. Extra discounts were advertised ahead of time and customers were there to take the company up on it.

It's a mad dash to the finish line. In this case, that's the check out aisle.

James Seward loaded up on two bags of spirits to help ring in his 24th birthday tonight.

"I got me some Belvedere, Grey Goose, Patron," Seward pointed out.

All of it was 10 % off. It was part of ABC's Black Friday Sale.

"10 % off a purchase of $50 or more. Close out items have been marked down an additional 25 to 50%," said store manager, Peggy Puckett.

Employees showing up an hour earlier were taken aback themselves by the crowd wanting more bang for their buck.

"I will tell you when we walked up front at 5 till 9, the front of the store was a mass of people, you saw nothing but people…A lot of people have told me they're shopping for Christmas presents. They have been wanting to try a higher priced item and this was an opportunity for them to go up a notch," said Puckett.

Because when it comes to preparing for a celebration, who will argue with a discount?

"It's good prices and good alcohol. Why not?" Seward said.

But of course, these shoppers also valuing the importance of drinking responsibly.

"In moderation," said Don Dietz.

ABC's Black Friday sale ended at 3 PM, but officials say by the support of Friday's event, it could very well be back again next year.

