Richmond Marathon participant runs to help Sandy victims

Among the thousands of runners hitting the pavement this weekend in the Richmond marathon, there's one who is doing it to help out victims of Hurricane Sandy.

"You always feel good after a run," said Katelyn Wyszynska, a Richmond native who now lives in New York. "It's a great stress reliever."

The 27-year-old realizes many in her current city are dealing with stress of their own, the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

"I was in Richmond when the storm hit NY and all of my transportation to get back to the city kept getting canceled from the storm," she said.

She was racing back home to try and make it back for the New York Marathon. Only to find out a day later, it was canceled.

She agrees wholeheartedly it should've been canceled, but now she wants to take it a step farther. So she signed up for the Richmond Marathon.

"I wanted to turn running a replacement marathon into a positive thing," Wyszynska said.

When she hits the pavement this weekend, she's doing it with Sandy victims in mind, taking donations from the public. She will fundraise until she reaches the finish line.

"I wanted to help NYC someway because I love it and I've lived there a few years now," she added.

The money raised will go directly to the New York mayor's fund to restore hard hit areas.

"I was told what they really need right now is money so it's one little way to help."

Her goal is $1000 dollars. So far she's raised a little more than $600.

Click here if you'd like to donate, to the cause.

Runners participating in the marathon can also download an app onto their smart phones called Charity Miles. It uses a GPS tracking service to log miles. Each mile run gives 25 cents to a charity of their choice. Feeding America is one of the charities participating that is currently donating money to Sandy relief.

