Alternating traffic on Huguenot Bridge due to construction

Expect heavy delays around the Huguenot Bridge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic flow will be alternating which will add up to 15 minutes to your travel.

VDOT says this flagging operation was postponed as a result of Hurricane Sandy. For five hours flaggers will have to alternate a lane of traffic over the bridge. This work will allow workers to remove sheet piles as part of the ongoing reconstruction project.

Officials say to consider avoiding the area or using an alternate route.

