Public meeting and vote on Henrico panhandling

Henrico county leaders will meet Tuesday to vote on a law that would make changes to the county ordinance on panhandling.

Neighbors say the laws on panhandling aren't tough enough. Many who live in Henrico are asking the county to make some changes.

A county ordinance prevents anyone from standing on the road or the median to distribute items or to ask for money, but some say panhandlers have side-kicked the law by instead sitting down, which would technically be legal.

County leaders want to fight back by being very clear and revising the ordinance to make panhandling illegal no matter where the person is positioned in the roadway.

County leaders say they want to hear from you regarding this panhandling problem.

Are you for the changes, or are you against it? Either way, people can weigh in Tuesday night at 7:00 at the County Government Center.

