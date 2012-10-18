Brent Solomon is a reporter and fill-in anchor for NBC12 News Today.

He began working for NBC12 in October 2012. Brent is a graduate of the University of Florida and a native of Tampa, FL. He is proud to call the Commonwealth his new home after working at television stations in Miami, Tampa, Little Rock, Albany and Savannah, GA. Brent is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and enjoys public speaking and mentoring.

Follow Brent Solomon on social media:

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.