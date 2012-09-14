Karla Redditte is a reporter and anchor for NBC12 News Today.
She began working at NBC12 in September 2012. Karla is a native of Memphis, Tennessee who received her undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and a graduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She previously worked in Biloxi, MS, Savannah, GA, and Huntsville, AL.
Follow Karla Redditte on social media:
To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.