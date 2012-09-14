Karla Redditte is a reporter and anchor for NBC12 News Today.

She began working at NBC12 in September 2012. Karla is a native of Memphis, Tennessee who received her undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and a graduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She previously worked in Biloxi, MS, Savannah, GA, and Huntsville, AL.

