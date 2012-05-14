Ashley Monfort - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ashley Monfort

Ashley Monfort is the Henrico Reporter for NBC12. 

You will also find her shooting, editing and writing her own stories as one of the station's multi-media journalists. 

Ashley was born in San Jose, California and attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa on a full track & field scholarship. 

She worked as a producer in Honolulu, Hawaii and as a reporter/anchor/producer in Hagerstown, Maryland. 

Follow Ashley Monfort on social media:

 

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.

Powered by Frankly