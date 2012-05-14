Ashley Monfort is the Henrico Reporter for NBC12.

You will also find her shooting, editing and writing her own stories as one of the station's multi-media journalists.

Ashley was born in San Jose, California and attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa on a full track & field scholarship.

She worked as a producer in Honolulu, Hawaii and as a reporter/anchor/producer in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Follow Ashley Monfort on social media:

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.