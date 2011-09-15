Sarah Bloom is the anchor for 12 News Today. She also anchors Fox Richmond’s morning news.

Sarah works hard to keep you updated on stories that matter to you. Whether it’s an on your side investigation into a scam hitting our community, or some parenting news you need to know- Sarah is on your side!

Sarah also works on the RVAParenting blog. She talks to experts about important issues for local families. She also follows fun tips for what to do with the kids, how to save money, and stand-out families in our community. You can see the segment Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Sarah enjoys spending time with her family. She has two young boys and an amazing husband. You can find them exploring all that RVA has to offer. Sarah especially enjoys running and swimming, exploring the outdoors, and spending time with her family at children-friendly activities in the area.

Sarah was born in Iowa, but continues to grow her Virginia roots. She graduated from Washington and Lee University in Lexington with degrees in Journalism and Sociology. She was married in Virginia, and her two sons were born here as well. She considers RVA home.

Before joining the team at NBC12, Sarah worked for stations in Danville and West Virginia.

