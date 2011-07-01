Marc Davis is the sports anchor for NBC12.

Marc hails from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and received his bachelor's degree in Communications/Journalism from Shippensburg University. He started his career out as a photojournalist in Harrisburg and began his on-air career in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he worked his way up to Sports Director. Marc has covered the College World Series, several college football bowl games and the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Marc lives in Midlothian. He has two daughters, Ella and Preslie.

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.