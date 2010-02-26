Ros Runner is a meteorologist for NBC12.

Ros is a Central Virginia native, growing up in Prince George County and tracking the weather since he was about 8 years old. He earned his undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary and received his Master's degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

He has worked at television stations in Jackson, Miss.; Columbia, S.C.;, Roanoke; and at WTVR in Richmond.

