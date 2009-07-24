Jennifer Warnick is a Special Projects video journalist who produces, reports and shoots and edits More Bang for Your Buck. She's responsible for the production of the Restaurant Report and the Business Report.

Raised in Chesterfield, Jennifer returned to Richmond in 1998 to shoot daily news before joining the unit in March 2007.

She is a 1995 graduate of Virginia Tech and worked in Lynchburg at WSET-TV.

-Twitter: @12sDiscountDiva

