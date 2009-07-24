Sabrina Squire co-anchors NBC12 News at 5, NBC12 News at 5:30, NBC12 News at 6 and NBC12 News at 11.

She is a Richmond native and a graduate of Huguenot High School. She attended college at Howard University and is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Prior to joining NBC12, she worked in radio in Richmond.

