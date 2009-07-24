Willie Redd is the Photojournalist Supervisor for NBC12.

He says his destiny to become a photojournalist began when serving in the United States Navy, he was told he could not be a photographer because he suffered color blindness.

He joined the staff at NBC12 in the early seventies and became the second photographer to shoot videotape as part of the news gathering process. He has traveled nationally and internationally to cover news stories including to South Africa and Cuba.

