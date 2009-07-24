Matt Neese is Operations Manager for NBC12.

He joined NBC12 in April of 2004. Besides being Operations Manager, he also serves as a photojournalist and operates the station's satellite truck.

He has covered events from the D.C. sniper attacks, Stanley Cup and College Bowl championships, and presidential inaugurations.

Before coming to Virginia, Matt worked at WLFL in Raleigh, NC, but got his start in Roanoke at WDBJ. He is a 1999 graduate from Radford University.

Email Matt mneese@nbc12.com

Follow Matt Neese on social media:

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.