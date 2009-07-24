Andrew Freiden - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Andrew Freiden

Andrew Freiden is NBC12's morning meteorologist.

He was born in Blacksburg and raised in Reston. Andrew graduated with a degree in Environmental Sciences from the University of Virginia.

He came to NBC12 from Roanoke.

