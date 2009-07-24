Jim Duncan is NBC12's chief meteorologist.
He was born and grew up in Delhi, New York. He graduated from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, and has his Masters in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Albany.
He worked in television in Greenville, NC and joined WWBT in 1981.
