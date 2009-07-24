Curt Autry is the anchor for NBC12 News at 5, 6 & 11pm.

He is an Emmy-winning investigative reporter and a nationally published author.

He grew up in Oklahoma where he attended the University of Oklahoma. Before coming to NBC12 in 1994, Curt anchored newscasts in Denison, Texas, Oklahoma City and Raleigh.

