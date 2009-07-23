Rachel DePompa - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rachel DePompa

Rachel DePompa is NBC12's On Your Side Investigator.

Rachel grew up in Waldorf, Md., and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Before joining WWBT in March of 2008 Rachel worked in Roanoke, Bristol and Harrisonburg.

