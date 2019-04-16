World War II veterans to discuss their experiences

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Each day, we lose more and more of those who served in our Armed Forces during World War II.
The Virginia War Memorial is bringing together three World War II combat veterans to talk about their stories of service and sacrifice.
The memorial is hosting the presentation “The Greatest Generation Speaks: The Voices of WWII” on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m.
- Domenick D’Adamo - flew 22 missions as a bombardier in a B-24 with the 8th Army Air Corps. His missions included bombing runs in North Africa in preparation for the Allied invasion of Sicily and later over Italy and Germany.
- Dr. Guy DeGenaro - an Army Air Corps glider pilot, who crashed six miles behind enemy lines on D-Day, June 6, 1944 and later cross the Rhine into Germany with 17th Airborne Division.
- Russell Scott - joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 at age 23 and was assigned to the 340th Bomb Group. His plane was shot down on May 25, 1944. He was captured and held as a Prisoner of War in Germany until his release in May of 1945.
“The opportunity to hear first-hand from these heroes is one that shouldn’t be missed,” said James Triesler, the Virginia War Memorial’s Education Director. “It’s estimated that only 2% of those who served during World War II are still living. We’re hoping parents will bring their school aged children to meet these brave men and be inspired by their service and sacrifice. Their stories bring the pages of history books to life.”
Admission is free and there will be a light reception following the program.
The Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center will also be open for tours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the day of the program.
