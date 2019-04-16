Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff in memory of Virginia Tech victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia flag will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday as the Commonwealth marks the 12th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting tragedy.
Full statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office:
This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Virginia Tech shooting, their families, and the entire Virginia Tech community.
I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 15th day of April, 2019.
On April 16, 2007, a gunman killed 32 people on Virginia Tech’s campus.
In Central Virginia, two blood drives are being held to honor and remember the victims.
This past weekend, more than 14,000 runners took part in an annual event at Virginia marking the somber anniversary.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.