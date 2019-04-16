VDOT to begin deploying rumble strips in work zones

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In an effort to improve safety in work zones, VDOT will begin deploying rumble strips to encourage drivers to slow down.
The strips will be placed on two-lane roads during daylight hours while workers are present.
The sound of cars driving over the strips will alert workers to approaching vehicles.
Signs will alert drivers to the rumble strips, allowing time to slow down.
VDOT said 1,256 people were injured and nine people, including motorists, were killed in work zones throughout the state in 2018.
The rumble strips will be in use by July 1.
