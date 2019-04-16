Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket about to expire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Suffolk is in danger of missing out on $50,000.
A Powerball ticket from the Oct. 20 drawing matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
Virginia law states the winning ticket expires after 180 days, so the holder has until 5 p.m. April 18 to claim the prize.
The ticket was purchased at Speedway on Holland Road in Suffolk.
The ticket holder should contact the Virginia Lottery at 757-825-7800.
If the money goes unclaimed, it will be added to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which funds school construction and technology upgrades.
