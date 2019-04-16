Scandals lead to fundraising woes for top Virginia Democrats

Scandals lead to fundraising woes for top Virginia Democrats
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Virginia Gov.-elect, Lt. Gov Ralph Northam, center, walks down the reviewing stand with Lt. Gov-elect, Justin Fairfax, right, and Attorney General Mark Herring at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The political crisis in Virginia exploded Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, when the state's attorney general confessed to putting on blackface in the 1980s and a woman went public with detailed allegations of sexual assault against the lieutenant governor. With Northam's career already hanging by a thread over a racist photo, the day's developments threatened to take down all three of Virginia's top elected officials. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) AP
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 16, 2019 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 1:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/AP) - New campaign finance records show Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s fundraising efforts dried up after a scandal involving blackface.

First quarter reports were released Monday. They show Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all struggling to raise money after a series of scandals involving the state's top Democrats erupted in early February.

Northam and Herring both admitted to wearing blackface when they were younger and two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault, which he denies. All three have resisted calls to resign.

The scandals and their effects on fundraising could hurt Democrats during this year's legislative elections. Virginia is the only state in the country where there's a reasonable chance that Democrats could flip control of the state legislature this year.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.