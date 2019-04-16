Registered sex offender sentenced to 8 years in prison for child porn

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A registered sex offender has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Timothy Alan Lewis, 50, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to six counts of child porn possession Monday. He was given eight years and six months in prison with an additional 21 years and six months suspended.
Lewis is a registered sex offender stemming from a previous sexual assault of a child conviction in Maine.
A complaint was filed against Lewis and during a search of his home, he admitted to investigators that he searched for and downloaded child pornography on his home computer.
A search warrant revealed Lewis also had videos of his neighbor’s children playing in their yard saved on his computer.
“With this strong sentence, another dangerous predator is off our streets and will not be able to harm our children,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a press release. “Sick individuals who sexually exploit children through the distribution and ownership of child pornography should know that they will be brought to justice."
