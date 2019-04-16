News to know: 2020 candidate to visit; school groundbreaking; remembering Virginia Tech victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia will have one of its first visit from a 2020 presidential hopeful on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among the stops for Democrat Beto O’Rourke is one the Hilton in Short Pump from 4:25 to 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Construction on another new elementary school will begin on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Harrowgate Elementary School.
The new school is part of the school district’s capital improvements plan that includes the renovation or replacement of seven elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. It also includes the construction of a new elementary school.
Tuesday marks 12 years since a shooter killed 32 people at Virginia Tech.
The American Red Cross is holding two blood drives to honor the victims. They’ll be held at the Riverfront Plaza on East Byrd Street in Richmond and another on the third floor of the Richmond Virginia Tech Center on North Parham Road in Henrico.
It’s a bit chilly on Tuesday morning, but it’ll be a nice day and week. A storm chance returns Friday.
Experts are assessing the blackened shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral to establish next steps to save what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the almost 900-year-old building.
With the fire that broke out Monday evening and quickly consumed the cathedral now extinguished, attention is turning to ensuring the structural integrity of the remaining building.
Equality Virginia named Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney an “OUTstanding Virginian” on Saturday for his advocacy, outreach and progressive policies to champion equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The mayor was among eight honorees who were recognized at Equality Virginia’s 2019 annual dinner
Don’t worry if you see smoke in the sky along I-64 in New Kent County on Tuesday.
To prepare for the return of thoroughbred horse racing in Virginia, Colonial Downs will facilitate a controlled burn of its 1 1/8 mile turf track at 4 p.m.
“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.” - Thomas Jefferson
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.