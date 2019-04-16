Mayor Levar Stoney named 2019 “OUTstanding Virginian"

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Equality Virginia named Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney an “OUTstanding Virginian” Saturday for his advocacy, outreach and progressive policies to champion equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The mayor was among eight honorees who were recognized at Equality Virginia’s 2019 annual dinner.
“Every day we work to make the City of Richmond a welcoming, inclusive and equitable place to live, work and play,” mayor Stoney said. “I am humbled and honored to accept this award from Equality Virginia and grateful for the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to building One Richmond.”
Mayor Stoney’s first official act after taking office was to officiate a same-sex marriage. Last year, during LGBTQ Pride Week in Richmond he raised the Pride flag, signifying that ALL are welcome in the City of Richmond. He also installed Virginia Pride artwork by artist Jumper Maybach in his front office.
