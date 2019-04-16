Man suffers seizures, nearly drives into Richmond lake

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says the driver of a car who nearly drove into Fountain Lake on Tuesday suffered from seizures before the incident.
Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. to find the car partially over the side of a wall of the lake.
Police say bystanders helped the man out of the vehicle after he lost control of his vehicle.
The man received medical attention from the Richmond Ambulance Authority on the scene, police said.
