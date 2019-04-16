Forecast: Beautiful Spring weather, First Alert Weather Day Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - DRY and pleasant weather for the next few days, with a strong cold front late Friday
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. First Alert to the potential for late evening strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Pre-dawn showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny and breezy, cool. Lows near 60, highs upper 60s. (Early AM rain chance 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
