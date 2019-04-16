First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible Friday evening

Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes are a concern

Severe weather is most likely from 6pm to 1am Friday evening into the overnight.
By Nick Russo | April 16, 2019 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:20 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening into the overnight.

Late Friday evening, a cold front will move east across the state of Virginia. Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of that front by the evening into the overnight.

Friday's severe weather threat is expected to arrive later in the afternoon and evening.
Damaging wind gusts and a threat for isolated tornadoes are the two biggest concerns. Heavy rain, hail, and lightning will also be threats with the storms.

Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the biggest concerns with severe weather on Friday.
The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined much of the Commonwealth of Virginia in a slight risk for severe weather.

Friday's severe weather risk area includes most of the commonwealth of Virginia.
