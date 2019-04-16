First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible Friday evening

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening into the overnight.
Late Friday evening, a cold front will move east across the state of Virginia. Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of that front by the evening into the overnight.
Damaging wind gusts and a threat for isolated tornadoes are the two biggest concerns. Heavy rain, hail, and lightning will also be threats with the storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined much of the Commonwealth of Virginia in a slight risk for severe weather.
