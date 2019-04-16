Controlled burn scheduled for Tuesday at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Don’t worry if you see smoke in the sky along I-64 in New Kent County on Tuesday, April 16.
To prepare for the impending return of thoroughbred horse racing in Virginia, Colonial Downs will facilitate a controlled burn of its 1 1/8 mile turf track at 4:00 p.m.
The burn will take the dead cover grass off the turf course, allowing it to grow back more plush and greener, preparing the track for the much-anticipated return of thoroughbred racing on August 8.
Colonial Downs is known for having one of the finest turf tracks in North America at 180 feet wide, the widest in the country.
In collaboration with the Virginia Racing Commission (VRC) and Virginia Equine Alliance (VEA), Colonial Downs is set to bring competitive horse racing back to New Kent County and the Commonwealth with the re-opening of the best turf track in the country and a future network of satellite HHR facilities branded as “Rosie’s”.
Colonial Downs Group is making a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia creating 800 new jobs by the end of 2019. This effort will generate $25 million annually in state tax revenues, $17 million annually in local tax revenues and $25 million annually to Virginia’s horse industry. The project is not receiving any tax credits or government incentives
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.