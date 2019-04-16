Chesterfield to break ground on another new school

CHESTER, VA (WWBT) - Construction on another new elementary school will begin on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Harrowgate Elementary School.
The new school is part of the school district’s capital improvements plan that includes the renovation or replacement of seven elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. It also includes the construction of a new elementary school.
In March, Chesterfield officials broke ground on a new Matoaca Elementary School, which is set to open in 2020.
Tuesday’s groundbreaking is at 10 a.m. at 4000 Cougar Trail, next to Carver Middle School
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.