Chesterfield to break ground on another new school

Chesterfield to break ground on another school
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 16, 2019 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 6:09 AM

CHESTER, VA (WWBT) - Construction on another new elementary school will begin on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Harrowgate Elementary School.

[ Nearby school construction closes Chesterfield park for at least a year ]

The new school is part of the school district’s capital improvements plan that includes the renovation or replacement of seven elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. It also includes the construction of a new elementary school.

In March, Chesterfield officials broke ground on a new Matoaca Elementary School, which is set to open in 2020.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking is at 10 a.m. at 4000 Cougar Trail, next to Carver Middle School

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.