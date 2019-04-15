78-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto home

Tree damage was reported throughout much of Virginia on Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 15, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:27 AM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A 78-year-old woman died after a tree fell onto her home early Monday in Stafford.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. to find the woman, who has not been identified, pinned underneath a tree.

An 82-year-old man was injured in the incident and is expected to be OK.

Severe weather struck Virginia late Sunday night and early morning, sparking several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings.

