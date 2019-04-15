78-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto home

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A 78-year-old woman died after a tree fell onto her home early Monday in Stafford.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. to find the woman, who has not been identified, pinned underneath a tree.
An 82-year-old man was injured in the incident and is expected to be OK.
Severe weather struck Virginia late Sunday night and early morning, sparking several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings.
