VIDEO: Baby raccoons rescued after tree falls during severe storm

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control came to the rescue Monday morning after baby raccoons were found near a tree that had fallen during early morning severe storms.
Watch these adorable animals here:
NBC12′s Alex Whittler heard the raccoons while she was reporting at the scene.
The storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents in Central Virginia.
The raccoons were found near a tree that had fallen on 34th Street in Richmond.
