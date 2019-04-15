VIDEO: Baby raccoons rescued after tree falls during severe storm

Baby raccoons were rescued Monday morning after severe storms toppled a tree in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 15, 2019 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:40 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control came to the rescue Monday morning after baby raccoons were found near a tree that had fallen during early morning severe storms.

Watch these adorable animals here:

NBC12′s Alex Whittler heard the raccoons while she was reporting at the scene.

The storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents in Central Virginia.

The raccoons were found near a tree that had fallen on 34th Street in Richmond.

A tree was down across power lines on 34th Street in Richmond early Monday. (Source: NBC12)
