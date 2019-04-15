UVA stars Hunter, Jerome declare for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - One week after winning the national championship, a couple of key components to UVA’s team are taking their game to the next level.
Virginia stars De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome announced on Monday that they will declare for the NBA Draft, foregoing their remaining years of eligibility with the Cavaliers. Both made their respective announcements on social media.
Hunter just completed his redshirt sophomore season, earning NABC National Defensive Player of the Year, first team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the campaign, scoring a game-high 27 points in the national championship game. Hunter knocked down two of the biggest shots in the program’s history, connecting on a three-pointer to tie the title game in the final seconds, then hitting another triple in overtime to put the Wahoos in front for good.
Jerome wrapped up his junior season as one of the team’s most consistent players. averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned second team All-ACC accolades. The guard posted 16 points and eight assists in Virginia’s national title game win over Texas Tech.
Hunter is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, some have him picked to go as high as fifth. Experts have Jerome going as high as the late first round. Both Hunter and Jerome said in their announcements on Monday that they plan to hire an agent.
While two Cavaliers announced their departures, fans also await word from junior guard Kyle Guy, though many expect him to remain at UVA for his senior season.
All three were the most crucial players in Virginia’s run to a national championship, fueling the Cavaliers to a 35-3 record and that first national crown.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 20.
