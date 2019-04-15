UVA stars Hunter, Jerome declare for NBA Draft

Hunter just completed his redshirt sophomore season, earning NABC National Defensive Player of the Year, first team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the campaign, scoring a game-high 27 points in the national championship game. Hunter knocked down two of the biggest shots in the program’s history, connecting on a three-pointer to tie the title game in the final seconds, then hitting another triple in overtime to put the Wahoos in front for good.